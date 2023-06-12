Hot Rods end series with the Dash in a 3-3 tie

Hot Rods tie with Dash to end the series
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (26-26) ended a weather-shortened game in a 3-3 tie with the Winston-Salem Dash (30-24) due to rain at Bowling Green Ballpark on Sunday.

Bowling Green started the scoring in the top of the first off Winston-Salem starter Connor McCullough. Brock Jones smacked a home run over the right field wall, putting the Hot Rods up 1-0.

The Dash answered back in the top of the second against Hot Rods starter Austin Vernon. Shawn Goosenberg led-off with a single and moved up to third on a throwing error from Kenny Piper. After Taishi Nakawake walked, Goosenberg scored on an RBI single from Caberea Weaver to tie the game at 1-1. Terrell Tatum walked to load the bases, and Loidel Chappelli plated Nakawake to make it 2-1.

The Hot Rods tied it up at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth on a solo homer from Kameron James. In the top of the fifth, D.J. Gladney scored on a throwdown to second to put the Dash up 3-2 against Hot Rods reliever Sandy Gaston. Kenny Piper tied the game back up at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth with a solo blast.

In the top of the seventh, Winston-Salem plated two runs off Bowling Green reliever Antonio Menendez. Wilfred Veras notched an RBI and single and Goosenberg earned an RBI double to move the score to 5-3.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, rain moved into the area and the tarp was put on the field. Due to the rain, the game was ended with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Officially, the bottom of the inning was never finished with the home team trailing, reverting the game back to the sixth inning, ending in a 3-3 tie.

The Hot Rods enjoy a day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series against the Hickory Crawdads on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:00 PM C.T.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they seized 5,800 rounds of ammunition hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo hidden in vehicle during traffic stop
The passenger, identified as Thomas Burton, exited the vehicle and was detained. The Sheriff’s...
1 dead and 1 detained after car crashes into Greenwood Mall
World Champion Eater, Joey Chestnut, made a special appearance as the Hot Rods took the field...
Bowling Green makes their first appearance as the Hot Dogs, but fall 5-3 in game five to Winston-Salem
Main threats: - Gusty winds - Flooding rainfall - Small hail
Strong/severe storms possible on Sunday
If you have any information about Meeya Riddle, please call 270-393-4000.
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police located teen

Latest News

Hot Rods tie with Dash to end the series
World Champion Eater, Joey Chestnut, made a special appearance as the Hot Rods took the field...
Bowling Green makes their first appearance as the Hot Dogs, but fall 5-3 in game five to Winston-Salem
Bowling Green makes their first appearance as the Hot Dogs, but falls in game five to Winston-Salem
Hot Rods beat Dash 10-8 in Game 4
Hot Rods win a very competitive game four, clinches at least a split series with Winston-Salem