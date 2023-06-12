Hot Rods end series with the Dash in a 3-3 tie

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (26-26) ended a weather-shortened game in a 3-3 tie with the Winston-Salem Dash (30-24) due to rain at Bowling Green Ballpark on Sunday.

Bowling Green started the scoring in the top of the first off Winston-Salem starter Connor McCullough. Brock Jones smacked a home run over the right field wall, putting the Hot Rods up 1-0.

The Dash answered back in the top of the second against Hot Rods starter Austin Vernon. Shawn Goosenberg led-off with a single and moved up to third on a throwing error from Kenny Piper. After Taishi Nakawake walked, Goosenberg scored on an RBI single from Caberea Weaver to tie the game at 1-1. Terrell Tatum walked to load the bases, and Loidel Chappelli plated Nakawake to make it 2-1.

The Hot Rods tied it up at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth on a solo homer from Kameron James. In the top of the fifth, D.J. Gladney scored on a throwdown to second to put the Dash up 3-2 against Hot Rods reliever Sandy Gaston. Kenny Piper tied the game back up at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth with a solo blast.

In the top of the seventh, Winston-Salem plated two runs off Bowling Green reliever Antonio Menendez. Wilfred Veras notched an RBI and single and Goosenberg earned an RBI double to move the score to 5-3.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, rain moved into the area and the tarp was put on the field. Due to the rain, the game was ended with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Officially, the bottom of the inning was never finished with the home team trailing, reverting the game back to the sixth inning, ending in a 3-3 tie.

The Hot Rods enjoy a day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series against the Hickory Crawdads on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:00 PM C.T.

