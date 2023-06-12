‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home

For more than seven months, a retriever mix named Buster has been patiently waiting at the Greenville Humane Society to find his forever home. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A retriever mix named Buster has been patiently waiting for more than seven months to be adopted from a South Carolina animal shelter.

The Greenville Humane Society, which is featuring Buster on its social media accounts this week, said he is their longest resident “by a stretch.”

The 2-and-a-half-year-old pup enjoys playing with most other dogs and already has some training. He knows the commands “sit,” “down,” “touch” and “leave it.” He also likes to hold his own leash when he’s walked.

“He’s a little bit weird, but aren’t we all?” the Greenville Humane Society posted. “While we’d selfishly keep him forever, we know he’d really prefer to find a family that will love his weird self forever.”

If you would like to meet Buster, the Greenville Humane Society adoption center is open during the following hours:

  • Monday - Friday: Noon to 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

To help support the care of Buster and other animals at the Greenville Humane Society, donations can be made on their website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The passenger, identified as Thomas Burton, exited the vehicle and was detained. The Sheriff’s...
1 dead and 1 detained after car crashes into Greenwood Mall
If you have any information about Meeya Riddle, please call 270-393-4000.
UPDATE: Missing Bowling Green teen found safe
Authorities say they seized 5,800 rounds of ammunition hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo hidden in vehicle during traffic stop
World Champion Eater, Joey Chestnut, made a special appearance as the Hot Rods took the field...
Bowling Green makes their first appearance as the Hot Dogs, but fall 5-3 in game five to Winston-Salem
Main threats: - Gusty winds - Flooding rainfall - Small hail
Strong/severe storms possible on Sunday

Latest News

Local residents stand on a sidewalk near a collapsed apartment building, Monday, June 5, 2023,...
Crews begin demolishing remains of collapsed Iowa building
Debris lies just beyond caution tape following the collapse of an elevated section of...
Officials say driver lost control of gas-filled tanker before fire collapsed main East Coast highway
Allen County School District
Allen County School District announces new principal
According to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral costs, Steven Phan had been married...
‘Absolutely devastating’: Groom drowns while snorkeling with wife on honeymoon in Hawaii