Man accused of groping woman on UK’s campus, attacking police officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of groping a woman on UK’s campus and assaulting two officers.

UK police arrested Mark Lindsey on Sunday.

His citation says he grabbed a woman beneath her skirt, then threw a bottle at a man who tried to intervene.

Police say Lindsey also took a cell phone from one of the victims during the incident. Officers say when they arrived, Lindsey still had the phone in his hand. The citation says when one of the officers tried to take the phone away, Lindesy threw the phone at the officer.

The citation says Lindsey fought with officers, striking them several times, while they took him into custody.

He’s facing a list of charges, including assault and sexual abuse.

