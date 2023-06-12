Monday’s forecast is looking like a DIME

By Dana Money
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some strong storms impacted the WBKO viewing area, ranging from damaging winds to hail throughout the region. Thankfully, we were spared from the brunt of the weather, with stronger storms developing just to the East. One thing that came out of today was the much needed RAIN, even through some saw much more than others.

Cooler conditions will be present on Monday with highs topping out in the middle to upper 70s by the afternoon. Dewpoints will be lower for tomorrow as well with conditions staying more comfortable than muggy. Clouds will be on the decrease as we move through the daytime hours of Monday, so expect a beautiful day if you want to be outside! Rain chances will stay low through the beginning of the week, with isolated chances for pop-ups. Better rain chances will arrive closer to the weekend as temperatures near 90° once again.

