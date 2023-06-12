Multiple Ky. neighborhoods report receiving KKK flyers

Multiple Ky. neighborhoods report receiving KKK flyers
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials in Montgomery County are investigating after people reported finding “concerning” flyers in their front yards.

Some people in an Mt. Sterling neighborhood are waking up to flyers in their front yards, but when they open them up, it’s not what you’d typically expect. The page is full of KKK messaging.

A WKYT viewer shared with us with image of a flyer they received.
A WKYT viewer shared with us with image of a flyer they received.(WKYT viewer)

“I found it out by my house in the road,” said Jim Carroll, a resident of the Holly Hills neighborhood in Mt. Sterling.

We spoke with at least a dozen other people on this street who didn’t want to go on camera. Many of them said they were concerned about the flyers. Some said it makes them feel unsafe. But Carroll said he didn’t even read the flyer.

“I feel safe,” said Caroll. “It doesn’t bother me any.”

However, the President of the Lexington-Fayette Chapter of the NAACP, Whit Whitaker, says people should be concerned.

“The seed’s been planted. You don’t know who else has saw that, and just because this was an indirect action, it could lead to direct action violence or violent activities,” said Whitaker.

Whitaker says people should report any incident like this to authorities but should also take other steps if they wish to enact change.

“You see something, say something, do something mobilization,” said Whitaker. “You have a Neighborhood Association. If you are truly offended, then you mobilize your Neighborhood Association and say, ‘This is unacceptable; we need to stay vigilant.’”

Mt. Sterling police tell us they are investigating who put these flyers in this neighborhood.

Police tell us they have received reports of similar flyers being found in Paris, and they are looking into it. We are waiting on a call back from them with more information.

