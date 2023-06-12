Ohio County Water District officials issue boil water advisory

By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Water District has issued a boil water advisory.

This advisory is for planned work, which will begin at 9 a.m. this morning and will take 30 minutes to an hour to repair, according to Ohio County Water District General Manager Eric Hickman.

Hickman also said this advisory affects 63 customers.

“Our Distribution crews will be making planned repairs to a 6 inch line on Highway 69 at 9 a.m. this morning,” Hickman said. “Customers in this area will be without water for 30 minutes to an hour while repairs are completed.”

The following areas will be impacted:

  • Hwy 69 North of Hwy 878, Boswell Road, and Dundee.

A map of the advisory can be found here.

Customers of the Ohio County Water District with additional questions can contact the office at 270-298-7704.

