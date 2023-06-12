Ohio County deputies arrest woman for drug possession

A juvenile was also charged for gun possession, according to police
Carrie Vaughan
Carrie Vaughan(Ohio County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORDSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Falls of Rough woman has been charged with drug possession charges after the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle search.

Carrie Vaughan, 52, was charged with trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)

Ohio County deputies find drugs, firearms in vehicle search
Ohio County deputies find drugs, firearms in vehicle search(Ohio County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

On Friday, Ohio County deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 13000 block of State Route 69 North in Fordsville.

Police searched the vehicle and found three containers of “suspected methamphetamine, a methamphetamine pipe, needles, a digital scale and a handgun,” according to reports.

Deputies reported they found a box in the back seat of the vehicle that they said contained a “bag of marijuana.”

Police also reported that a juvenile was also arrested after police found a handgun in the waistband of his pants.

