Ohio County deputies arrest woman for drug possession

FORDSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Falls of Rough woman has been charged with drug possession charges after the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle search.

Carrie Vaughan, 52, was charged with trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Ohio County deputies find drugs, firearms in vehicle search (Ohio County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

On Friday, Ohio County deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 13000 block of State Route 69 North in Fordsville.

Police searched the vehicle and found three containers of “suspected methamphetamine, a methamphetamine pipe, needles, a digital scale and a handgun,” according to reports.

Deputies reported they found a box in the back seat of the vehicle that they said contained a “bag of marijuana.”

Police also reported that a juvenile was also arrested after police found a handgun in the waistband of his pants.

