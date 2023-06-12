BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cooler conditions will be present today with highs topping out in the middle to upper 70s by the afternoon.

Relief from the heat this Monday!

Dew points will be lower for today as well with conditions staying more comfortable than muggy. Clouds will be on the decrease as we move through the daytime hours of Monday, so expect a beautiful day if you want to be outside! Rain chances will stay low through the beginning of the week, with isolated chances for pop-ups returning Friday. Better rain chances will arrive closer to the weekend as temperatures near 90° once again.

