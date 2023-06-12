Scottsville man charged with drug possession after search

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville man has been charged with drug possession after police found multiple bags of suspected drug paraphernalia.

Colin Slaymaker, 25, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument (identity theft) and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Scottsville Police reported they responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle on Friday near Green Valley Apartments where they found two men in a vehicle that they thought had a firearm.

They found Slaymaker in the passenger side of the vehicle, according to police, and he and the driver both denied having a firearm.

Police said that the two men consented to a search through the vehicle and themselves.

Officers reported they found two baggies containing “0.5 grams of methamphetamine, suboxone, scales and a glass pipe.”

“Slaymaker was also in possession of a written check in the amount of $876.86 that belonged to a woman in which head prepared to cash,” according to a release from the department.

Slaymaker was transported to the Allen County Jail.

