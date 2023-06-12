Sports Connection 6-11-23: Greenwood Lady Gators Softball and Nacarius Fant

Sports Connection 1st Segment
Sports Connection 1st Segment
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Sports Connection 6-11-23: First Segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb close out the end of the 2022-23 High School sports season recapping some of their favorite teams and moments of the year. Then they talk to the winners of the 4th Region Softball Tournament, and quarterfinalists of the 2023 State Tournament, the Greenwood Lady Gators. Later, they talk to former WKU 1,00 yard receiver and the new Bowling Green Purples Receivers Coach, Nacarius Fant.

Sports Connection 6-11-23: Greenwood Lady Gators Softball
Sports Connection 6-11-23: Nacarius Fant Interview
Sports Connection 6-11-23: Final Segment

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The passenger, identified as Thomas Burton, exited the vehicle and was detained. The Sheriff’s...
1 dead and 1 detained after car crashes into Greenwood Mall
If you have any information about Meeya Riddle, please call 270-393-4000.
UPDATE: Missing Bowling Green teen found safe
Authorities say they seized 5,800 rounds of ammunition hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo hidden in vehicle during traffic stop
World Champion Eater, Joey Chestnut, made a special appearance as the Hot Rods took the field...
Bowling Green makes their first appearance as the Hot Dogs, but fall 5-3 in game five to Winston-Salem
‘Flea Land of Bowling Green’ to giveaway free Camaro Convertible as part of their ‘Sizzlin’...
Flea Land of Bowling Green to give away Chevrolet Camaro Convertible

Latest News

Sports Connection 6-11-23: Final Segment
Sports Connection 6-11-23: Nacarius Fant Interview
Sports Connection 6-11-23: Greenwood Lady Gators Softball
Sports Connection 6-11-23: First Segment