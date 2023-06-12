Sports Connection 6-11-23: Greenwood Lady Gators Softball and Nacarius Fant

Sports Connection 6-11-23: First Segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb close out the end of the 2022-23 High School sports season recapping some of their favorite teams and moments of the year. Then they talk to the winners of the 4th Region Softball Tournament, and quarterfinalists of the 2023 State Tournament, the Greenwood Lady Gators. Later, they talk to former WKU 1,00 yard receiver and the new Bowling Green Purples Receivers Coach, Nacarius Fant.

