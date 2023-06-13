Allen County’s last living WWII veteran turns 97 years old

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Boss Weaver, Allen County’s final living World War II veteran, celebrated his 97th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

Nearing 100 years old, Weaver had a simple message of advice that he believes anybody can follow.

“Well, be honest with people and treat them right, and you will get treated right. That’s just the way it is. That’s the reason I’m still here, and I’m just gonna live to be 100 just to show people that I can,” said Weaver.

Weaver says that he enlisted to provide for his family back home. With nine siblings, he took it upon himself to provide for the family, sending back half of his earnings from each check he earned with the army. He later took an offer to join the paratroopers, because it meant more money to send back home.

“I sent her back half my check, and that’s the reason I joined the paratroopers. You’d get $50 more, so I’d send her that,” said Weaver.

After his service, Weaver says that he worked any job that would pay him, from factory work to farming. Between farms in Indiana and at home in Allen County, his chosen crop has fluctuated from tomatoes to sassafrass root, harvesting the latter with dynamite, and challenging anybody that told him to do otherwise.

“Well I was in the army for two years and one month, and I’ve done everything since,” he said.

While Weaver has endless stories to share about his time in the military, and about his fruitful life following his service, he says that there’s one thing that has kept him alive all this time.

“I don’t believe there’s a man walking on this earth that’s done more hard work than I have. That’s the reason I’m still here,” said Weaver.

Weaver still operates his bulldozer on his property, working on his farm and spending as much time as he can with his family.

