LIVE: Biden speaks at chiefs of mission reception

Biden hosts a White House reception for the chiefs of mission Tuesday. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is hosting a reception for the chiefs of mission at a White House event Tuesday.

The chiefs of mission are the officials in charge of diplomatic offices around the world.

It is Biden’s first event following a root canal Monday, which forced him to cancel his appearance at an event for NCAA champion athletes and postpone a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

LIVE: Biden remarks at chiefs of mission event
