BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We start Tuesday in the 50s, but warm close to 80 during the afternoon.

Comfortable Start To The Week

Rain chances will stay low through much of the week. Expect a gradual warmup throughout the next several days. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s by Thursday and Friday. The better chance for rain will arrive during the weekend as temperatures near 90°.

