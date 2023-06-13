Campbellsville man celebrates birthday with lottery win

By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Campbellsville man is celebrating his birthday a month early after he won $50,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

Robert Fisher stopped at Prayosha Food Mart on Old Lebanon Road in Campbellsville Friday morning when he purchased the $5 Cash Plus ticket.

While in the store, Fisher scratched the ticket off, discovering his ticket matched the number 19 to win the game’s $50,000 top prize.

“I looked three or four times and I’m saying, that can’t be right. My heart skipped about two beats… I read the front and the back to make sure,” he told lottery officials.

After taxes, Fisher received a check for $35,750.

“My birthday is a month away, so I’m going to call this an early birthday present,” said Fisher.

Prayosha Food Mart will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

