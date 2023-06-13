Former Warren County Jail employee arraigned on sodomy charges

With a not-guilty plea, Bommarito will appear for his next hearing on September 5.
By Derek Parham
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Warren County Jail employee was arraigned Tuesday for sodomy charges and official misconduct.

Aaron Bommarito, 28, of Franklin, was investigated on April 25 after complaints of inappropriate sexual conduct were brought to Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon.

Bommarito is facing four counts of third-degree sodomy, with all four incidents occurring between Sept. 6 and Sept. 14, 2021.

The former employee of the jail left his position after only three months of employment.

The investigation was presented to the Warren County Grand Jury on May 24 with Bommarito’s arrest following on May 26.

At his arraignment Tuesday, Bommarito waived any formal reading of his indictments and plead not guilty.

His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5 at 1 p.m.

