Getting Hotter

Temperatures heat up, but rain chances stay low through most of the week. There will be some more scattered showers and storms around later in the weekend.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain chances will stay low through much of the week. Expect warmer temperatures over the next several days. Highs top out in the upper 80s, close to 90 by Thursday and Friday. It still appears we will see some rain later in the day Saturday with a few more scattered storms around on Father’s Day. A slow-moving low-pressure system may allow for some additional scattered storms early next week.

Scattered storms more likely later in the weekend. (David Wolter)

