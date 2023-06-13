Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Debbie Richey

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Debbie Richey was an educator at Warren County Schools for 39 years. She opened Greenwood High School as a guidance counselor and was the first principal of Briarwood Elementary. After retiring as a principal, she went to work as an administrator at the district office for five years.

“I’m not so sure about how much I taught them, but I know that they taught me how to live, how to love, and most importantly how to laugh,” she said.

“She’s awesome and caring. She’s a mother figure to me,” said former student Larry Hill.

Richey says her first-grade teacher was her inspiration to pursue a career in education and touching young lives in a positive way.

“She can make you feel like a million dollars just with a smile, a hug, or a kind word,” said Faye Phelps.

“She will tell you like it is whether you like it or not,” said her daughter-in-law Ashley Richey.

This has led her to volunteer for organizations like Life’s Better Together and the Medical Center of Bowling Green. She also served on the board for the Child Advocacy Center and City/County planning and zoning.

Currently, Richey works as an office assistant at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, where she gives comfort to others with a smile, hug, or a kind word.

“If you go where God leads you, then you’re more apt to use the gifts that he’s given you,” said Richey.

The path that led her to her current role began nearly 40 years ago with the death of her husband, Randy. Together they had a son they named Lance.

Six years ago, she lost Lance in a tragic accident.

Months after her loss, Richey was approached to work for Hardy & Son Funeral Home part-time where she has been for the past five and a half years. She has brought comfort to countless families navigating the loss of a loved one.

“I know how it feels to hurt so deeply that it’s like a pain you’ll never get rid of,” Richie said.

Some of those families are those she worked with during her time with Warren County Schools. “Life comes full circle and I have helped with parents that have passed and I’ve had students here,” said Richey.

To her, it reinforces the perspective that tomorrow isn’t guaranteed to anyone. However, she believes that it gives us room for hope today.

“Hope is all we have,” said Richey. “Hope is believing in something we can’t see and what we don’t know about.”

She says each one of us lives life for a reason. whether or not we know what that reason may be.

“Those of us that are left behind, we have to know that we have to live every day knowing our work is not done. Until we are where God wants us to be before we pass along,” said Richey.

