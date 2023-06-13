KSP charges Muhlenberg County man with child sexual exploitation offenses

Timothy Nannie
Timothy Nannie(Muhlenberg County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - A Muhlenberg County man has been charged in a child sexual exploitation investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.

Timothy Floyd Nannie, 48, was charged on June 8 with five counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, under 12 years old and five counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, under 12 years old.

Nannie was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online, according to police.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

These charges are Class-C felonies punishable by five to 10 years in prison.

Nannie was lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

