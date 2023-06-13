Local water treatment facility recommends mindful water usage during summer months

LUCAS, Ky. (WBKO) – As temperatures amp up, so does local water usage.

The Glasgow Water Company operates a treatment facility in the south end of Barren County. About 90,000 people source their water from the banks of the Barren River Lake reservoir.

Local water officials say higher usage demands are typical during the summer and winter months – often when temperatures are the most extreme.

“We’re not on any kind of water restrictions or anything like that, but you want to be conscientious about your water usage during these months,” said Tim Smiley, superintendent of the Glasgow Water Company’s water treatment plants.

The plant in Lucas pumps out upwards of 8 million gallons of water each day. Those demands often increase during the most extreme temperatures or when there’s severe drought. The plant pumped out around 11 million gallons last summer.

Smiley said recent rain has kept the water plants in the region in good shape. Those conditions often change when there is no rain or usage demands ticks up.

As for conservation efforts, Smiley recommended consumers pay attention to their habits and how they use water.

“In these summer months, use the water when you need it,” Smiley said.

Water taken up from the lake undergoes a thorough cleaning process, which begins shortly after it is pumped out of the reservoir. Chemicals like hydrogen peroxide, carbon, chlorine and a water coagulant are used to remove organic compounds and other harmful elements from the water.

A light but thick substance called “flock” forms out of the water and sinks to the bottom of a series of water basins. By the time the flock becomes the heaviest, the water is mostly purified of its natural elements.

The treatment plant in Barren County provides water to surrounding providers like Caveland Environmental, Fountain Run, Edmonton and Allen County.

The Glasgow Water Company also operates a smaller water treatment plant in Glasgow near Beaver Creek. The plant was the first treatment facility built in Barren County

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.