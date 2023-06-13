Man arrested for attempting to assault police officer at Mint Gaming Hall in Franklin

Police say, McDaniels attempted to shove an officer and was then arrested.
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is facing charges for attempting to assault a police officer at the Mint Gaming Hall in Franklin.

According to court records, police were called to the Mint Gaming Hall Friday afternoon in reference to a man acting belligerent with EMS.

Police made contact with Aubrey McDaniels, 60, of Vineyard, UT, who was inside the Mint at the time.

McDaniels was asked to leave multiple times by police where he continued to scream and act belligerent.

Police say McDaniels smelled of alcohol.

According to the citation, McDaniels kept walking towards me while yelling and flaring his arms with his fists clenched. Police say he kept throwing his hands up at officers.

Police say, McDaniels attempted to shove an officer and was then arrested.

Police ordered McDaniels several times to get inside the police cruisers, but he sat down and refused to put his whole body into the cruiser.

EMS had to assist police in getting him into the cruiser.

McDaniels is charged with the following :

  • Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (1st and 2nd Offense)
  • Menacing
  • Assault 3rd Degree - Police Officer or Probation Officer
  • Resisting Arrest

McDaniels is in the Simpson County Jail being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, June 15.

