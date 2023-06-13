Medical Center at Bowling Green invests in lung biopsy technology

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center at Bowling Green has announced an investment in lung biopsy technology.

The Ion Robotic Navigational Bronchoscopy takes a minimally-invasive peripheral lung biopsy using robotic-assisted technology.

The Medical Center Pulmonology staff will use the Intuitive Surgical Ion endoluminal system to help perform these procedures.

This medical advancement offers doctors stability and precision, addressing a challenging aspect of lung biopsy by enabling physicians to obtain tissue samples from deep within the lung, thus detecting earlier stages of lung cancer.

“Ion’s shape sensing technology is unique,” said Dr. Karan Singh, pulmonologist at The Medical Center. “The lungs are constantly moving, creating a critical need for precision and control during bronchoscopic procedures. This platform’s use of shape-sensing technology helps physicians answer this need. This procedure will help pulmonologists at The Medical Center be more accurate when biopsying lung nodules and will also allow us to be able to biopsy smaller nodules than before.”

This system represents an advancement in minimally invasive robotic-assisted bronchoscopy procedures that provides surgeons the stability and precision needed for biopsy.

“Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer mortality both in men and women in the USA,” said Singh. “Early detection improves mortality. More than 70% of all lung cancer nodules are located in the outer one-third of the lung, an area full of tight spaces and narrow airways that may be hard to reach. With this new technology, we will be able to reach these areas and be able to establish an early diagnosis.”

