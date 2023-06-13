Nashville Soccer Club signs forward from its academy

Adem Sipic is the first player from the Nashville SC Academy to join the club.
Adem Sipic joins Nashville SC.
Adem Sipic joins Nashville SC.(Nashville SC)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville Soccer Club announced Tuesday the team had signed forward Adem Sipic, the first player from the Nashville SC Academy to sign with the club.

The signing was announced during a press conference that included majority owner John Ingram, CEO Ian Ayre and General Manager Mike Jacobs.

“I’m really pleased to be here today. You know, one of the things that I was always looking forward to when we started the Club was the day when we might be able to have the first member of our Academy join as a professional member of the team, and I believe we might have that chance today,” Ingram said in a club media release. “Not to say that it has been easy, I mean, the pandemic and whatnot, as we were trying to start during all that time was really, really tough. My hat’s off to all the all the members of the Academy and the coaching staff and what not. They’ve done a brilliant job in a very difficult circumstance. I would just say, one more thing is that I remember when we brought Hany Mukhtar into town, and I remember having the chance to look at Hany and say, ‘Hany, you know, you will forever be the first Designated Player this club, Nashville Soccer Club ever sought.’ He will always be. I don’t think any of us knew that he might be as good as he turned out to be, but it’s been fantastic. We have a great opportunity today to welcome who will be forever the first member of the Nashville SC Academy to sign a professional contract to play for Nashville SC. It brings me a great deal of pleasure to announce Adem Sipic as the first member of our Academy to sign a professional contract with Nashville Soccer Club.”

The 17-year-old forward from Bowling Green, Kentucky, arrived at The Gold Mine, Nashville SC’s Academy, in 2020 as a U-15 player and quickly moved onto the U-17′s with whom he began playing as competition resumed in 2021, following the COVID-19 Pandemic, according to the media release.

“It was really just work ethic and coming into training every day with a good attitude and knowing you have a job to do. Just always working hard has been the biggest thing with me,” Sipic said in the release. “I came into training every day with a positive mindset wanting to get better and help myself and also the people around me. I think the biggest thing would be just work ethic.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
BGPD: Person in ‘critical condition’ after shooting
The passenger, identified as Thomas Burton, exited the vehicle and was detained. The Sheriff’s...
1 dead and 1 detained after car crashes into Greenwood Mall
Colin Slaymaker
Scottsville man charged with drug possession after search
‘Flea Land of Bowling Green’ to giveaway free Camaro Convertible as part of their ‘Sizzlin’...
Flea Land of Bowling Green to give away Chevrolet Camaro Convertible
KPS make arrest after pursuit on I-65
One arrested following KSP vehicle pursuit

Latest News

Medical Center invests in Lung Biopsy Technology
Muhlenberg man charged after child sexual exploitation investigation.
Boss Weaver celebrated his 97th birthday today surrounded by friends and family.
Allen County’s last living WWII veteran turns 97 years old
Former Warren County jail employee pleads not guilty to 4 counts of sodomy
KPS make arrest after pursuit on I-65
One arrested following KSP vehicle pursuit