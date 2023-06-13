Nashville Soccer Club signs forward from its academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville Soccer Club announced Tuesday the team had signed forward Adem Sipic, the first player from the Nashville SC Academy to sign with the club.

The signing was announced during a press conference that included majority owner John Ingram, CEO Ian Ayre and General Manager Mike Jacobs.

“I’m really pleased to be here today. You know, one of the things that I was always looking forward to when we started the Club was the day when we might be able to have the first member of our Academy join as a professional member of the team, and I believe we might have that chance today,” Ingram said in a club media release. “Not to say that it has been easy, I mean, the pandemic and whatnot, as we were trying to start during all that time was really, really tough. My hat’s off to all the all the members of the Academy and the coaching staff and what not. They’ve done a brilliant job in a very difficult circumstance. I would just say, one more thing is that I remember when we brought Hany Mukhtar into town, and I remember having the chance to look at Hany and say, ‘Hany, you know, you will forever be the first Designated Player this club, Nashville Soccer Club ever sought.’ He will always be. I don’t think any of us knew that he might be as good as he turned out to be, but it’s been fantastic. We have a great opportunity today to welcome who will be forever the first member of the Nashville SC Academy to sign a professional contract to play for Nashville SC. It brings me a great deal of pleasure to announce Adem Sipic as the first member of our Academy to sign a professional contract with Nashville Soccer Club.”

The 17-year-old forward from Bowling Green, Kentucky, arrived at The Gold Mine, Nashville SC’s Academy, in 2020 as a U-15 player and quickly moved onto the U-17′s with whom he began playing as competition resumed in 2021, following the COVID-19 Pandemic, according to the media release.

“It was really just work ethic and coming into training every day with a good attitude and knowing you have a job to do. Just always working hard has been the biggest thing with me,” Sipic said in the release. “I came into training every day with a positive mindset wanting to get better and help myself and also the people around me. I think the biggest thing would be just work ethic.”

