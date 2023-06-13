North Race Street closed tomorrow for repairs, detours in place
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Glasgow have announced a road closure beginning Tuesday morning.
Starting tomorrow at 8 a.m., North Race Street will be closed from Mitchell Street to West Point Street due to tree removal and sidewalk repairs.
The closure will last from 8 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, June 13th.
See attached photo for detour routes.
