One arrested following KSP vehicle pursuit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit with Kentucky State Police.

You may have seen footage on Twitter of Kentucky State Police chasing a U-Haul Van.

Police chased the car across I-65 southbound for some time before the pursuit came to a close near Exit 22.

An arrest was made, but no names have been released at this point.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details become available.

