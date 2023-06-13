One arrested following KSP vehicle pursuit

KPS make arrest after pursuit on I-65
KPS make arrest after pursuit on I-65((Courtesy of Tony Epling))
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit with Kentucky State Police.

You may have seen footage on Twitter of Kentucky State Police chasing a U-Haul Van.

Police chased the car across I-65 southbound for some time before the pursuit came to a close near Exit 22.

An arrest was made, but no names have been released at this point.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
BGPD: Person in ‘critical condition’ after shooting
The passenger, identified as Thomas Burton, exited the vehicle and was detained. The Sheriff’s...
1 dead and 1 detained after car crashes into Greenwood Mall
Colin Slaymaker
Scottsville man charged with drug possession after search
‘Flea Land of Bowling Green’ to giveaway free Camaro Convertible as part of their ‘Sizzlin’...
Flea Land of Bowling Green to give away Chevrolet Camaro Convertible

Latest News

Medical Center invests in Lung Biopsy Technology
Muhlenberg man charged after child sexual exploitation investigation.
Boss Weaver celebrated his 97th birthday today surrounded by friends and family.
Allen County’s last living WWII veteran turns 97 years old
Former Warren County jail employee pleads not guilty to 4 counts of sodomy