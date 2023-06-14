2 men arrested for racing up to 180 mph on I-65

KSP Troopers say both drivers turned off their headlights and taillights to try and evade police.
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two men have been arrested after police say they were racing on I-65 Monday night.

According to the citation, Kentucky State Police observed a white Dodge Challenger traveling northbound on I-65 going 80 mph in a 70 mph zone.

While attempting to catch up to the vehicle, KSP observed the Challenger racing a dark Camaro near the 57 mile marker.

KSP began to pursue the vehicles and say both sped up passing vehicles on the far-left shoulder of the roadway twice before reaching speeds of 180 mph.

Police say they observed both vehicles turning off their headlights and taillights in order to evade police.

Both vehicles exited I-65 in Munfordville and reentered I-65 southbound.

Hart County Sheriff’s Office was able to make a traffic stop on both vehicles on 218 after they exited the interstate at exit 58 in Horse Cave.

The drivers were identified as Daniel Cherry, 33, and Joseph Brundage, 27, both of Verona, PA.

Cherry and Brundage stated they stopped because they didn’t know where they were going.

Both are charged with the following:

  • Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  • Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
  • Speeding 26 MPH > Speed Limit
  • Reckless Driving
  • Improper Passing
  • Racing Motor Vehicle on Public Highway
  • Failure to Illuminate Head Lamps

Cherry and Brundage were taken to the Hart County Jail each held on a $5,000 cash bond.

