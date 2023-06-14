Allen County deputies looking for missing teen

HALIFAX, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are asking for help finding a teen reported missing in Allen County Tuesday night.

Allen County Sheriff Deputies say 16-year-old Shaelee Guffey went missing from the Halifax community between the late evening hours on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

She is 5′6″, weighs 122 pounds with long light brown hair, wears glasses, and has braces on her teeth.

If you have any information on Shaelee’s whereabouts, call the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 270-237-3210.

