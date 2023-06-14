Bowling Green Area of Chamber of Commerce up for 2023 Chamber of the Year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In 2009, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce won Chamber of the Year, and this year could be another winner.

The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce is one of three Category Three finalists for the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives 2023 Chamber of the Year.

“It’s a huge honor to be invited. It’s really a testament to the whole body of work that was accomplished in the past year by all of our volunteers, our board members, and our staff,” said chamber CEO Ron Bunch. “We’re very excited and we’re very honored to be blessed like this, to be a finalist again.”

The chamber has gone through two phases of analysis thus far, submitting data on the chamber’s growth and a written application.

“They’re looking at the efficiency of the organization, the financial ratios, time of membership (and), staff information. They look at a variety of different areas. It’s like an organizational analysis really,” said Bunch.

He says devotion to education is what sets the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce apart from the rest.

“The collaboration we have with our school systems, that actually gives every student that passes through our schools the tools to become a leader in every facet of their life,” said Bunch. “That is always the most important thing we do as a chamber.”

Bunch gives thanks to the investors and community members that have helped the chamber get this far. He says opportunities like this wouldn’t be possible without them.

“It’s really all that interaction, all that support. Not just money, but actual work and interaction with our chamber, as we convene different groups to help improve the quality of life in our region,” said Bunch.

The Chamber of the Year winner will be announced in August. Bunch says he does have a plan if the chamber wins, but wants to keep it a surprise until then.

