Bowling Green man arrested for assault after police say he stabbed girlfriend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing an assault charge after police say he stabbed his girlfriend during an argument.

According to court records, Bowling Green Police were dispatched to a disturbance on Webb Drive at 10:19 p.m. Monday night.

The caller stated his dad was hitting his mother.

BGPD arrived on scene and made contact with Elizabeth Villalobos who stated she had a verbal argument with her boyfriend, Eugenio Sanchez-Chicas.

Villalobos told police they argued due to Sanchez-Chicas accusing her of cheating on him. She stated at one point during the argument, she pushed Sanchez-Chicas and hit him with a belt.

Police say, Sanchez-Chicas had blood under his nose and visible red marks on his left forearm and Villalobos originally told police he was not physical with her.

Sanchez-Chicas told police he had been drinking with Villalobos and they verbally argued over relationship issues. He told police the argument was not physical at any point between either party.

Based off of the two parties’ statements, Villalobos was placed into custody.

As police were placing Villalobos into the police cruiser, she stated, “I have something on my back.”

According to the citation, police observed what appeared to be a stab wound to her back and say the back of her shirt had a hole in it, which appeared to be caused by a sharp instrument.

Villalobos then told police Sanchez-Chicas hit her in the back as she was walking away from him, but did not see what he hit her with.

A knife was found in the bedroom of the residence with blood on it.

Sanchez-Chicas was then arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

Sanchez-Chicas is charged with Assault, 2nd Degree - Domestic Violence being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

