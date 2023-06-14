Children assist first responders with rescue near Adair County campsite

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two children called first responders and assisted with the rescue of several adults on Tuesday evening that had fallen into a ravine near an Adair County campsite.

Adair County first responders were called to the area of Holmes Bend Campground around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The call reported that two juvenile females, about 8 years old, and adults had fallen into a deep ravine, were stuck and possibly in the water. Once officials arrived, they placed the juveniles in the ambulance and they led responders to the scene of the incident which began on the campground trail and then continued off the trail toward the lake.

According to officials, one female made her way back up to the top of the ravine and informed first responders that there were three more people stuck on a cliff between two rock drop-offs.

First responders made visual contact with the victims who appeared stuck but were thankfully unharmed. Officials threw a rope over the cliff and pulled the individuals to the top of the ravine. The victims only received minor cuts and bruising, officials said.

Adair County Emergency Management says the overall rescue took a total of 40 minutes.

“I would like to thank the brave girls that made the report, the off-duty firefighter from Lincoln County and the responders for the quick assistance provided,” said Emergency Management in a Facebook post.

