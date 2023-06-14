Crime Stoppers: Thieves steal thousands from Victoria’s Secret

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say three suspects entered Victoria’s Secret in Greenwood Mall on June 5, 2023.

Two of the suspects filled a duffle bag with clothing, while the third kept watch.

More than $5,000.00 worth of merchandise was stolen.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

