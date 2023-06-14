CUTE: University honors hospital service dog with ‘dogtorate’

A therapy dog at Maryland University was honored with a “dogtorate” for her service during the COVID pandemic. (SOURCE: WJZ)
By Caroline Foreback
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) – Some therapy and service dogs who go above and beyond now have “dogrees” from the University of Maryland Baltimore.

One of the canines is getting special recognition. Loki is a 5-year-old Rottweiler who is officially a “dogtor” now.

The service-trained therapy dog received her honorary “dogtorate” of medicine from the University of Maryland - Baltimore on Tuesday with her handler, Dr. Caroline Benzel, at her side.

“The week that I had gotten her was the same week that I was accepted to medical school, so I started putting her through service dog level training, but I knew that I was going to be trying to make her a therapy dog for the hospital,” Benzel said.

While Benzel attended the university’s school of medicine, Loki learned to comfort patients in the hospital.

“She was able to work in the trauma centers because she could handle all the machines,” Benzel said. “She could come into basically any part of the hospital that needed a therapy dog to come in.”

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Benzel and Loki delivered “hero healing kits” to frontline health care workers. They also provided virtual therapy sessions to workers at the university’s medical center.

Along with her “dogree,” Loki was awarded for her extraordinary service during the COVID pandemic.

Dr. Bruce Jarrell said the university expanded the therapy dog program after seeing the impact Loki and Benzel had made.

Dog degrees were also awarded to service dogs Kylo Red and Kiera for helping their handlers as they pursued degrees at the university’s school of pharmacy and school of law.

“The idea of having a therapy dog come in, especially when you’re in a really trying time in your life, truly makes such a difference for people. And that clearly has been shown by the way that the program itself has been expanding,” Benzel said.

Benzel is starting her residency at West Virginia University, where Loki will continue her work as a therapy dog.

