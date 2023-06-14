Daniel Cameron challenges EPA in California gas-powered vehicle ban

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Last year, the California Air Resources Board announced their commitment to banning the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, and through a waiver made possible by the Clean Air Act. The United States Environmental Protection Agency approved that ban.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 19 other states to challenge the ban, filing a lawsuit against the EPA. In a statement provided yesterday, Cameron said, “This is Democrats’ latest move to surrender America to a woke climate agenda. I joined this coalition to keep the Biden Administration’s California values from infecting Kentucky and to protect the livelihoods of the thousands of families that depend on the trucking industry.”

Citing the cost of electric vehicles, and the potential impact on trucking jobs, Cameron believes that the ban will prove too expensive.

Those in favor of the ban say that this is an important step in combating carbon emissions and climate change. They clarify that the ban is only on the sale of electric vehicles. Gas-powered vehicles sold before the ban remain unaffected and will remain on the road.

Attorneys general in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia have also joined the coalition.

