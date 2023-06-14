Franklin’s ‘Bicycle Bob’ recovering after being revived twice

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For as long as most Franklin locals can remember, Bob Brooks, or ‘Bicycle Bob,’ has been the backbone of downtown Franklin.

He’s helped anybody that needs it in any way that he can.

“There’s hardly anybody in Franklin, especially that owns a business, that don’t know who he is. He goes around helping everybody, and he’s done that since I’ve known him,” said Doug Woodson, a longtime friend of Bob’s.

For over 20 years, ‘Bicycle Bob’ has worked odd jobs, offered friendship, and tried to be of service to anybody that he meets. Named for his trademark bicycle and the staggering amount of gear he can fit on it, his love for his community extends far beyond labor. Brooks says that his motivation is simply to do what is right.

“You need bushes around the yard done? Trees, yard work, paving driveways, there ain’t nothin’ I don’t do,” said Brooks.

However, after collapsing on his bicycle due to a heart condition, Bob now needs the help of the community that he has served for years. He recounted his experience in the hospital, saying that after his collapse, he only remembers waking up at Vanderbilt.

“They had all these machines around me, and they told me, you died but we brought you back to life,” said Brooks.

Brooks was revived twice and his friends say that his first thought when he was brought back was to get back to work.

“That day, I got a phone call from Bobby asking what work I had for him,” said Woodson.

His friends now hope that the community will rally around him, returning the love he has shown them for years and providing the support that he needs. ‘Bicycle Bob’ does not have a home of his own, and since returning from the hospital, he has been staying with his friend, Jeff Bass.

“That’s the main thing, is to try to get him an apartment. A stable place to stay. I let him live with me for right now, but everybody needs their own space,” said Bass.

Tim Atkinson and the staff at Tim’s Main Street Diner say his impact on the city has been monumental. In exchange for meals, Bicycle Bob routinely helps with maintenance around the restaurant. Though Atkinson says that Bob’s services are hardly necessary.

“He is the light. I mean he shows us he is the light. That is God working through him,” said Atkinson. “As far as a human being there is not a greater person than Bobby.”

Friends of ‘Bicycle Bob’ have started a trust in his name at Franklin Bank & Trust. They say that anybody wishing to help him in his recovery, and in his search for an apartment, is welcome to contribute there.

