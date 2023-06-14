KKK flyers found in another Kentucky neighborhood

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in a southern Kentucky town are looking into reports of racist flyers being spread through town.

The flyers claim to be from the Ku Klux Klan.

It follows similar incidents in other Kentucky towns.

From just a few to piles of them, people say flyers from the KKK are being found in driveways and yards in one Corbin neighborhood. They mention being on the lookout for drugs or criminal activity, but people are concerned about where they are coming from.

Michael Jones says he was walking through his neighborhood Tuesday near 5th Street and Lee Avenue when he saw a bunch of folded-up papers. He says they looked like the “love letters” kids would pass at school. Only when he opened it up he was shocked to discover it Was from the KKK. It mentioned Trinity White Knights, with a drawing of someone in the KU Klux Klan outfit. The paper also told people to report crimes. Jones was among the many who say this kind of literature is very unwelcome.

“Altogether, it is garbage,” said Corbin resident Michael Jones. “And I feel like when they come to our town, if they suggest or even insinuate they are going to do anything, they should be Escorted out of town.”

A spokesperson for Corbin Police says he’s not sure if the KKK is actually behind this or if it’s someone just printing them off the internet and doing this to stir up trouble.

Corbin’s mayor says the flyers were found in apparently just one section of town. However, people in other towns, such as Paris and Mt. Sterling, say similar papers were found there.

