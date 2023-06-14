Ohio Co. crash leads to drug arrest

Ohio Co. crash leads to drug arrest
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, a man is facing drug charges after a crash.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Lehmon Phelps of Morgantown ran into signs last night on I-165 South and crashed.

Deputies say they found a loaded weapon, meth, and drug paraphernalia.

Officials say he’s facing several charges including driving while under the influence and drug trafficking.

