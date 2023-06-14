Rain Possible Later in Weekend

Temperatures look seasonable over the next few days. Still tracking scattered storms in the forecast Father's Day and early next week.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The forecast remains quiet and comfortable tonight. Just a few pop-ups Thursday afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 80s, close to 90. Rain chances are shifting more to the late weekend and early next week. The wet weather could impact some of those outdoor Father’s Day plans, so make sure to have an option B, just in case the weather forces you inside.

Scattered storms are expected to be around for part of Father's Day. (David Wolter)

