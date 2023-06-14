Schnell blasts solo homer in Hot Rods 2-1 loss to Crawdads

Nick Schnell celebrates after his solo home run puts Bowling Green in the lead
Nick Schnell celebrates after his solo home run puts Bowling Green in the lead(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nick Schnell tallied his seventh home run of the season, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (26-27) collected just three hits during their 2-1 loss to the Hickory Crawdads (22-32) on Tuesday at LP Frans Stadium.

Hickory scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second off Bowling Green starter J.J. Goss. Cody Freeman led-off with a double and moved up to third on a wild pitch. Daniel Mateo notched an infield single to third, scoring Freeman to put the Crawdads up 1-0. In the bottom of the third, Geisel Cepeda singled and came around to score on an RBI double by Max Acosta that made it a 2-0 ballgame.

The Hot Rods offense received a spark in the top of the fifth against Crawdads reliever Andy Rodriguez. Nick Schnell smacked a solo homer to left center, decreasing Hickory’s lead to a run. In the top of the ninth, Kenny Piper and Dru Baker reached base, but Crawdads reliever Robby Ahlstrom recorded the final out on Brock Jones to push Hickory to a 2-1 victory.

Leury Tejada (2-2) notched the win, striking out three and walking two over 3.0 no-hit  innings. Goss (3-3) took the loss, tossing 5.0 innings while letting up two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and a walk. Ahlstrom (2) collected the save, recording a walk over a scoreless ninth.

Bowling Green and Hickory play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:00 PM CT. The Hot Rods are rolling out RHP Ben Peoples (2-4, 3.83), while the Crawdads are set to start RHP Josh Stephan (3-3, 1.94).

