Sunny with a few isolated showers today!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Wednesday! It’s a much more comfortable start to the day this morning with temperatures in the 60s. Spotty showers

Getting Hotter

Rain chances will stay low through much of the week. Expect warmer temperatures over the next several days. Highs top out in the upper 80s, close to 90 by Thursday and Friday. It still appears we will see some rain later in the day Saturday with a few more scattered storms around on Father’s Day. A slow-moving low-pressure system may allow for some additional scattered storms early next week.

