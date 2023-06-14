Trooper ‘misjudged curve’ in Barren County before head-on crash, preliminary report says

By Brennan Crain
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Details have been released surrounding a crash involving a Kentucky State Police cruiser in Barren County last week.

Kentucky State Police said the crash happened just before noon on June 5. It happened along Tompkinsville Road, according to a preliminary traffic collision report obtained by WBKO News.

The report said Trooper Hayden Phillips misjudged a curve before crashing head-on with a Jeep heading northbound along the roadway. Phillips was driving his cruiser southbound.

The report said Rhonda Key, the driver of the Jeep, had turned onto Tompkinsville Road from Willie Groce Road moments before the collision.

Key’s vehicle flipped at least once before it came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway on its wheels. Police said the vehicle’s tire made contact with the shoulder, which caused it to flip.

A baby inside the Jeep was not harmed during the crash.

All parties were eventually taken to T.J. Samson Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

