WKU breaks ground on new Gordon Ford College of Business building

Rendering of the completed building that will house the Gordon Ford School of Business at Western Kentucky University.
By William Battle
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, Western Kentucky University broke ground on the new College of Business building on the campus’s South Lawn.

The Gordon Ford College of Business, the second-named business school in Kentucky, is currently housed in Grise Hall. It has exceeded its useful life according to the University’s 2021-2031 Campus Master Plan.

“We know that we need more prepared business students graduating and staying in our community to help grow our economy and this $74 million investment will do exactly that,” said Dr. Timothy Caboni, president of Western Kentucky University.

In April 2022, the Kentucky General Assembly approved that $74.4 million investment for the construction of the new building. Plans for the building were unveiled for the 113,000-square-foot building at the Board of Regents committee meeting in April.

Its design was a collaboration between the University and the faculty/staff of the Gordon Ford College of Business. It will also be seen as a culmination of the work and service of the departing Dean of the school, Dr. Christopher Shook.

“I cannot be more proud of my faculty and my staff for the job we did of designing this building for the long term. It’s really poised for success,” said Shook.

It will be a Collegiate Georgian-style facility that celebrates the College of Business’s history. It will boast a three-story atrium, 21 classrooms, adaptable teaching and learning spaces, and a food/coffee shop.

“We’re in the business of changing students’ lives and that changes communities and the commonwealth. This new building will exacerbate and enhance our abilities to do so,” said Shook.

Those familiar with the campus may recognize this new location as the previous location of Tate Page Hall.

State and community leaders were in attendance at the ceremony and spoke of the importance of updating and improving business schools in the Commonwealth.

This will be the first state-funded building on campus since 2014.

“It took the legislature, it took the Governor’s office, it took both parties and that’s when the best things happen is when we all work together to create something that we know is so needed,” said Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman. “With all of the economic opportunities we have coming to Kentucky, we really need to make sure that our business schools are pipelines.”

The building is projected to be opened in the fall of 2025.

