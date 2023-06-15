Annual Stand for Children Day raises awareness for child needs and services

Community Education of Bowling Green and Warren County, along with businesses and organizations...
By William Battle
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning at Bowling Green Ballpark, Community Education of Bowling Green and Warren County, along with businesses and organizations in the region, banded together to host the 25th annual Stand For Children event.

The event is intended to raise awareness about the needs and services available to children in Bowling Green and Warren County.

Debi Wade Jordan, retired executive director for Community Education, has been attending the Stand For Children event every year since her first event in 1999.

“This event could not happen without all the wonderful community support that we have especially from our sponsors but also for the organizations and businesses that are volunteering to be here today to give information to children, adults, their families, and their caregivers about services that are offered for children in Bowling Green and Warren County,” said Jordan.

It also gives children the opportunity to hang out somewhere safe to spend part of their day. Families, as well as summer camps and childcare centers, got to take part in today’s festivities.

“The biggest thing to me about today is just to show the children that there are people in the community that care about them,” said Bill Oldham, executive director of Community Education.

The event provides fun activities for children while providing information to families and caregivers about the services available to them in the community. Families, summer camps, and child care centers attended free of charge.

Last year, more than 55 businesses and organizations were featured and more than 875 people were in attendance.

