BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

A beautiful day!

The forecast remains quiet and warm through today - with just a few pop-ups this afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 80s, close to 90. Rain chances are shifting more to the late weekend and early next week. The wet weather could impact some of those outdoor Father’s Day plans, so make sure to have an option B, just in case the weather forces you inside.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.