Bowling Green High School remodeling project expected to finish on time

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green High School remodeling project is expected to finish before next school year.

“We started construction on this building in 2018. It’s been a phased project. We’ve opened 2 phases previously of the main building and we’re on our final phase now,” said BGHS principal Kyle McGraw.

After nearly 5 years of construction, students and staff couldn’t feel better about wanting to show off their new school.

“We couldn’t be more excited about it. Our board of education has been extremely supportive throughout. We’re really excited about next school year and getting this building open,“ said McGraw.

The project consists of dozens of additions and improvements across the school. The first 2 phases brought a Natatorium and a new and improved football field to the school, but the newest phase focuses on a new outdoor courtyard and classroom improvements.

There will even be a new coffee shop in the common area available to students before school.

“Our front office, our library media center, our commons, which is where we are going to eat,” said McGraw. “It opens up to our internal courtyard, so students will be able to eat outside on nice days. We’ve also got 13 new classrooms in this space, a new art room, a new journalism lab, and new computer science areas.”

The new design of the school allows things to feel more accessible and will allow a sense of community at the school that drives teamwork throughout the building.

“This entire building is built for collaboration, for faculty, staff, and students. This is the final piece of that. The building is designed to be used to collaborate. This final piece of the puzzle is going to allow us to do that at a much higher level and we are really excited about that,” said McGraw.

For more information on the construction updates, or Bowling Green High School happenings, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.