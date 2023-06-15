Family remembers 2-year-old boy killed in Winchester crash

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Heartbreak for grandparents in Clark County after a 2-year-old boy was killed in a crash this week.

Thomas Reed was the passenger in a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a plank fence.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash.

“Life is so short as it is for it to be taken that way is just horrible,” said Thomas’s grandfather Frankie Reed.

“People really need to think before they get on the road and drink,” said Thomas’s grandmother Millie Reed.

His grandparents raised four boys. Their grandson Thomas was following in each of their footsteps. He was described as always laughing with a smile on his face. Although he was young, he touched the lives of so many people in the community.

“No matter how much we struggled in our years, we have taught them to give when you don’t even have it to give. And that just shows through Thomas that he did get that from his mom and dad as well. That means a lot,” said Millie Reed.

While the hole in the wooden fence is repaired and repainted, they say the hole in the hearts of their family can never be replaced.

“We talked about it on the way home from the hospital. This is like, your life is paused, and you’re not going nowhere. It’s like you’re standing still and you’re trying to wake up from it but you can’t,” said Frankie Reed.

Frankie Reed’s Cash App code $freed1992.

The Clark County Child Development Center is taking donations to help the family with Burial expenses.

