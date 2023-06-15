Greenwood High School student elected as FFA Barren River State Vice President

Johnson is a member of the Greenwood Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter. She was one of 23 candidates who ran for State Officer from schools across the Commonwealth.(Celeste Communications - Celeste Harned | Kentucky FFA Association)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mattalyn Johnson, a Greenwood High School student, was elected to serve as the 2023-2024 Kentucky FFA Barren River State Vice President.

Johnson is a member of the Greenwood Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter. She was one of 23 candidates who ran for State Officer from schools across the Commonwealth.

After completing an application and online interview process. Johnson was selected by a nominating committee made up of graduating senior FFA members and elected unanimously by the delegate body.

State FFA Officers commit to a year of service to the organization. State Officers complete extensive training following their election. They travel thousands of miles representing the State Association at local and regional FFA events, agricultural meetings and other functions across the state of Kentucky.

The full year of service will conclude during the 95th State FFA Convention which will be held June 4-6, 2024 in Lexington. Kentucky FFA is an organization of over 21,000 middle and high school students enrolled in Agricultural courses.

The organization currently has 176 chapters in 116 counties. Nationally, FFA has over 800,000 members in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

The FFA’s mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

