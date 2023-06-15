Kentucky slips in child well-being trends

State-to-state comparisons published annually show the Commonwealth falling behind in multiple...
State-to-state comparisons published annually show the Commonwealth falling behind in multiple categories measuring child health and welfare.(WAVE)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are no bright spots for Kentucky in 2023.

State-to-state comparisons published annually show the Commonwealth falling behind in multiple categories measuring child health and welfare.

”My biggest takeaway is extreme anxiety for where we’re headed,” Kentucky Youth Advocates Executive Director Terry Brooks said. “What we have seen in over three decades of Kids Count is a certainty. And that is, where economic well-being is going today is where those other indicators are going to go tomorrow.”

The Kids Count Data Book, published by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, revealed a poor showing by Kentucky in key areas of child well-being.

Kentucky drops to number 40th overall in the 2023 rankings, down from 37 in 2022.

That placed the state just ahead of South Carolina and West Virginia among states designated “worst.”

Kentucky ranked 40th in health, 42nd in family and community and 41st in economic well-being.

”And what frankly scares me to death is that this is a prelude to an accelerated decline in that area,” Brooks said. “And that’s going to lead to other problems in education, achievement, health outcomes and that stability factor when it comes to kids.”

Kentucky’s highest ranking was 29th in education, rising out of the “worst” category to states designated as “worse.”

”70% of fourth graders in Kentucky do not meet minimum national standards when it comes to reading,” Brooks said. “80% of eighth graders fail to meet minimal proficiency standards in math.”

The 2023 report shows Kentucky trending in the opposite direction of Indiana.

The Hoosier state improved four places over 2022 to 24th overall.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men arrested for racing up to 180 mph on I-65
2 men arrested for racing up to 180 mph on I-65
Joseph Willoughby
Illinois man arrested following KSP vehicle pursuit
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Trooper ‘misjudged curve’ in Barren County before head-on crash, preliminary report says
Kentucky State Police said the crash happened just before noon on East 9th Street near Dockins...
Bowling Green man killed Wednesday in head-on crash in Russellville
Bicycle Bob was hospitalized after heart complications, and later needed to be revived twice.
Franklin’s ‘Bicycle Bob’ recovering after being revived twice

Latest News

“Slavery and Freedom in the Bluegrass State: Revisiting My Old Kentucky Home.”
UK professor edits book on the African American experience in Kentucky
Department of Juvenile Justice gives updates on recent reform bills
They also took some time out to plant purple flags on the Capitol lawn to spread awareness...
Kentuckians urged to be vigilant for signs of elder abuse
Following a number of horse deaths at Churchill Downs in May, the Kentucky Horse Racing...
Kentucky Horse Racing Commission hiring safety steward in response to horse deaths