Logan County Sheriff’s Office asking for help searching for missing man

If you have seen Cluck or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call Logan County ECC at 270-726-4911.
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

According to a Facebook post by the LCSO, they are searching for James (Jimmy) Cluck.

Cluck is 59-years-old.

He was last seen Tuesday in the area of Kingsford Road near the bridge.

If you have seen Cluck or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call Logan County ECC at 270-726-4911.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPS make arrest after pursuit on I-65
Illinois man arrested following KSP vehicle pursuit
2 men arrested for racing up to 180 mph on I-65
2 men arrested for racing up to 180 mph on I-65
Police respond.
BGPD: Person in ‘critical condition’ after shooting
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Trooper ‘misjudged curve’ in Barren County before head-on crash, preliminary report says
With a not-guilty plea, Bommarito will appear for his next hearing on September 5.
Former Warren County Jail employee arraigned on sodomy charges

Latest News

Fort Knox celebrates the Army's 248th birthday
Black bear spotted in Nashville neighborhood
Scottsville family planning motorcycle escort for late Jody Brooks
Logan County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man