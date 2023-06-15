Logan County Sheriff’s Office asking for help searching for missing man

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

According to a Facebook post by the LCSO, they are searching for James (Jimmy) Cluck.

Cluck is 59-years-old.

He was last seen Tuesday in the area of Kingsford Road near the bridge.

If you have seen Cluck or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call Logan County ECC at 270-726-4911.

