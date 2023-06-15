More Sunshine For Friday

No big changes in the overall forecast. Enough sunshine into the weekend, but there are better chances for rain coming Sunday and early next week.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Other than a stray late day shower, it will be quiet as we move through the night. Winds turn from the north on Friday and that should help keep the humidity low. High temperatures are expected to top out in the middle and upper 80. Scattered showers and storms are still possible on Sunday, but the better chances look to be Monday. Next week, an area of low pressure will meander around the mid-South and so we are expecting at least a couple of showers and storms each day. Rainfall would certainly be beneficially for the developing drought situation here in south-central Kentucky.

Even with rain last Sunday, the drought situation is getting a little worse for some. (David Wolter)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.