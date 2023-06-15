Reed headed to Manning Passing Academy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The nation’s leader in passing yards and Western Kentucky’s very own quarterback, Austin Reed, is officially going to be a part of the 2023 Manning Passing Academy.

Camp’s next week! More QBs for you #MPA23 pic.twitter.com/eQ3VzzWiwh — Manning Passing Academy (@mpa_info) June 15, 2023

Since 1996, the Manning Passing Academy has been helping players fully realize their potential on and off of the football field.

Each year, the Manning family gathers some of the most successful and brightest coaches and players from the professional, college, and high school ranks to help all campers learn from the best.

The Manning Passing Academy will be held at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana from Jun. 22-25.

The camp is for kids entering 8th-12th grade. It helps young players grasp the fundamentals of their position and learn basic offensive and defensive strategies.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.