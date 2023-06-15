Scottsville city leaders break ground on new skate park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Allen County and Scottsville leaders gathered this morning for the groundbreaking of a long-awaited skate park.

Mayor David Burch says the community has been asking for it since 2019.

Until now, Burch says that the north side of town has had almost nothing in terms of recreation, and the absence has been noted by area residents. Much of the community reside in low-income housing, and officials say that the north end of town is already underserved.

With the addition of the skate park, as well as various improvements to other recreation spaces around town, Burch hopes that those in the area are given a sense of pride and belonging in their city.

“This skate park is another piece to the puzzle of recreation for our young folks and even our older folks,” said Burch. “I guess it’s a more diversified project that allows some of the kids that maybe haven’t been reached out to yet, this gives them the opportunity. This is going to be their skate park at home, they’re going to have a stake in it, and I think they’re really going to be proud of it.”

The park is on track to be finished and operational by the end of September.

